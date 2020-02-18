Jürgen Klopp Urges Liverpool to 'Restart' After Disappointing Watford Defeat

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has called on his side to pick themselves up and go again after they fell to their first Premier League loss of the season against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds were hugely disappointing during the game, allowing the relegation-threatened Hornets to run riot. Ismaïla Sarr put on a masterclass with two goals, before Troy Deeney added a third to leave Liverpool's push for invincibility in tatters.

Speaking after the game (via the ​Liverpool Echo ), Klopp insisted that his side were simply not good enough, and they now need to find a way to get back to their dominant best.





“We never estimated this situation wrongly," he explained. "We never thought ‘this is easy, huh?’.

“We were not influenced by fortune or misfortune or whatever, it was a result of how the boys played. But of course, sometimes a little knock is important. I don’t see anything apart from the run having stopped. There’s nothing negative else in it.

“From time to time, when you aren’t good enough, you need to see the facts. We weren’t good enough, so what happens then? Restart.”

Fair play to Klopp. He's built a side who are simply so good that losing one unimportant game has turned into the end of the world. Rival fans are still jumping with joy, which can only be taken as a compliment.

If only ​Liverpool had something to cheer them up. If only they were soon about to get their hands on a certain piece of silverware which will make it all better. Oh right, they're still 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp also gave an update on defender Joe Gomez, who missed the game with a minor injury. ​Dejan Lovren started in his place and, yeah... ​it didn't go so well.

“He felt a little bit [hurt] but nothing major," Klopp said of Gomez. "We just decided no risks. Will he be okay for the FA Cup? We will get more information afterwards, but I think so although I’m not 100%.”

