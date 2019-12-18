Jürgen Klopp Vents Frustrations Over 'Special' Xherdan Shaqiri's Injury-Hit Campaign

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claims that the club still don't know how to help Xherdan Shaqiri fully recover from a string of muscle injuries, which have seen him spend most of this season on the treatment table.





The Switzerland international has only ever been a bit-part player since his move to Anfield last season, but Shaqiri's had even less game time this year, missing 17 matchday squads due to ongoing treatment throughout the campaign.





Sunday's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury looks set to extend that run of games even further, and Klopp claims Liverpool are still trying to work out exactly how to get the 28-year-old back to full fitness.

" It is not cool, absolutely not cool but maybe there are different reasons," Klopp said quoted by the Liverpool Echo . "He is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.





" So far it was never big but it was always enough to get him out, I can imagine that is frustrating, it is frustrating for him and not good for us.





"We work on that. We don't want to bring in a situation where it constantly happens but so far we didn't find 100 per cent the solution for it so we have to see."

Shaqiri's limited game time this season has seen him linked with a high-profile move away from Anfield this month, most notably attracting interest from Roma and Sevilla who want to take him on loan until the summer.

Liverpool have rejected both proposals, although it's understood that sporting director Michael Edwards would be willing to sell Shaqiri for £25m during the January window.

But Klopp would prefer to keep hold of Shaqiri until the end of the season at least, with Liverpool closing in on their first-ever Premier League title.

