Jürgen Klopp's Meeting to Convince Timo Werner of Liverpool Move 'Delayed' Due to Coronavirus

​Jürgen Klopp had wanted a face-to-face meeting with prospective Liverpool target Timo Werner to convince him of a summer transfer. However, that plan has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been reported.

Werner has long been touted as a future Liverpool forward, having excelled in Germany for several years at RB Leipzig - part of the Red Bull group with whom the Reds have done business before and maintain good relations.

Update @LFC & @TimoWerner: Jürgen Klopp wants to meet Werner to convince him. But: because of Corona the meeting is delayed @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 15, 2020

Ahead of the summer​​, gossip surrounding Werner's future has (predictably) ramped up, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and the two Spanish superclubs Real Madrid and Barcelona all sporadically touted as possible destinations.

​Liverpool are seen as the frontrunners in the ​transfer race though, while the 24-year-old striker himself has publicly batted his eyelashes at Klopp's side.

The Reds, not keen on mega-money deals in the next transfer windows, may be interested in a new forward option to lighten the load on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané - both of whom are likely to miss a fairly substantial chunk of next season (pandemic-affected scheduling notwithstanding) due to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Christian Falk and Tobias Altschaffl of German publication Sport Bild report that Klopp 'wants to meet with Werner to convince him'. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put this plan on hold.

However, previous reports have suggested that Werner doesn't really require much convincing. Last month, T he Athletic reported that Werner is ​'desperate' to play for Liverpool' , while the player himself admitted that links to the Reds made him ​'very proud'.

The wording of Falk's tweet leaves it slightly ambiguous as to whether it is Werner or indeed Klopp who still needs to be convinced.

What implications that delayed meeting between Klopp and Werner have for the eventual transfer is not really clear. However, it has been reported that the forward's inviting release clause of around £50m expires at the end of April - adding potential haste to the need for due diligence.

