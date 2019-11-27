Jürgen Klopp's Update on Liverpool's Injuries Ahead of FA Cup Meeting With Everton

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has ​provided an update on a host of Liverpool's first team players who are currently struggling with injuries - with only 12 fit first team players in the ranks ahead of the clash with Everton on Sunday.

​Fabinho is among several that have been sidelined in recent weeks, with the likes of Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri each struggling for fitness at a busy time in the football calendar.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League by a country mile as it stands, but face local rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup later on Sunday.

And speaking ahead of the game to the ​Liverpool website, back on Friday, he said: "“[We are] not wiser with Naby [yet] because he will have a scan, I don’t know exactly when but somebody will then tell me the result of this. That didn’t happen yet.





“I spoke pretty much to all of them. They all look good.

“Shaqiri looks good; in a good way, will not be available for [Sunday] but looks good. Oxlade looks good. Joel looks good. Dejan Lovren, spoke last night [Thursday], looking good. Fabinho out on the pitch doing the running stuff.

“They are really all in a good way, our only problem is the games are coming so quick, that’s why there’s no real news. Most of them will not be available for [Sunday].”





Fabinho has been out since November and Liverpool fans were fearing the worst considering how instrumental he had been in the side's success since joining from Monaco.

However, missing Fabinho hasn't seemed to effected the league leaders to the extent some might have feared, as the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner have slotted into the role and kept Liverpool's undefeated streak going.

There is still the worry of squad depth for Klopp's men, who do only have 12 senior players available for selection as they await the returns of the injured players.

​Liverpool host their rivals Everton at Anfield this Sunday afternoon as they look to add another trophy to their cabinet, which is filling up quite nicely.

They have already secured the Club World Cup this season with a 1-0 over Flamengo in Qatar. The Reds are well on the way to securing their first ever ​Premier League title and with a win here they would take another step towards a very successful season.

Whether or not these injured players return soon is yet to be seen but it is positive signs for all associated with Liverpool at the moment.