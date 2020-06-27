Jürgen Klopp Discusses Speculation Linking Jadon Sancho With Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp has teased Liverpool fans by claiming Jadon Sancho would look ‘very good’ in a Reds jersey, though he concedes he would be surprised to see the Borussia Dortmund forward move to Anfield this summer.





Speculation around Sancho’s future continues to grow, with a whole host of Europe’s top clubs said to be interested in the England international. Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old, who seems destined to be leaving Dortmund this summer.





Despite showing clear admiration for the youngster, describing him as an ‘interesting player’, Klopp went on to add that he would be shocked to see Sancho move to Merseyside this summer.





"A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho," Klopp told Sport Bild. "But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer.





"He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all."





Thursday night saw Klopp’s side end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England. Liverpool’s triumph has seemed inevitable for some time, though Manchester City’s failure to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge meant the Reds are now mathematically champions.





When asked what the secret to their success this season has been, Klopp insisted there has been no dramatic change to the seasons prior, though he cited the club’s ability to keep hold of their best players as a key factor in their achievement.





"I didn't do much differently than before the lost finals in previous years," he added.





"We made a lot of correct decisions together. If I have a talent, it is probably that I can bring extremely good people together.





"For example, my coaching staff is exceptional, but there is no single recipe. It is also important that we have continued to develop.





"The problem in Dortmund was that our team was picked up. That didn't happen here and now the team has been exceptionally constant for two and a half years.





Klopp's team were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Thursday

"We play every game as if it were the last one because we have nothing else to do on weekends."





The red half of Merseyside now eagerly await the presentation of the Premier League trophy, however, Klopp added he wasn’t sure of exactly when that would happen, though he would expect the coronation to follow their final home game.





"I don't really know," he said.





"But I think we will get it at our home game against Chelsea on the penultimate matchday because we will play away in Newcastle afterwards."



