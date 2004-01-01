Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah heap praise on Liverpool youngster

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah have both spoken glowingly about promising Liverpool starlet Stefan Bajcetic after another mature midfield performance.

The Reds finally picked up their first Premier League win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory at home to Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night, with Salah opening the scoring and January signing Cody Gakpo grabbing his first goal in Liverpool colours.

Bajcetic, who only turned 18 in October, was impressive once again in a midfield containing out-of-form duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Speaking post-match, Klopp and Salah discussed just how impressed they've been by Bajcetic.

Klopp said: "Stefan showed up tonight. We are really happy with him, he’s a top boy, really smart and obviously calm. We put him in a new position, I don’t think he ever played it before. He was a centre-half, then we put him on six, now he played on eight. I asked him afterwards if he liked it and he said ‘oh yes.’ That’s a nice story."

Salah, who was interviewed alongside Bajcetic, said: "He's a great player and person, he always tries to work hard. Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going."

Bajcetic himself was then asked about Salah's comments while still in his presence, replying: "To be fair, I played in a different position, I thought it would be less comfortable but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot. Mo Salah is probably one of the best players ever in Liverpool history so it is nice to hear a legend say that to me.

"I won more confidence playing at Anfield for a couple of games so I always love a tackle so I combine both and that is good. It was a great game, with the crowd and the derby. Hopefully we keep playing well and win more games."