Jurgen Klopp accepts FA charge of improper conduct against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declined to dispute the Football Association charge of improper conduct during his side's recent 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Klopp confronted assistant referee Gary Beswick on the touchline during the second half after an apparent foul on forward Mohamed Salah went uncalled, prompting a red card from referee Anthony Taylor.

He has since been charged by the FA over the incident and, according to The Times, Klopp has accepted the charge and any punishment which comes his way.

Having responded to Friday's deadline in time, Klopp will be permitted to remain on the touchline during Liverpool's meeting with Nottingham Forest on Saturday but will soon learn of his punishment, which could include a one-game ban.

Leeds' Jesse Marsch and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have both received one-game suspensions and fines for similar charges this season.

Liverpool are on the hunt for their fourth straight win when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest and news of Klopp's availability will be a welcome pre-match boost.

Ahead in the schedule, Liverpool face Leeds on October 29 and Tottenham on November 6.