Jurgen Klopp addresses future amid Liverpool slump

Jurgen Klopp has given his '100%' commitment to Liverpool despite the club's recent struggles raising question marks about his future as manager.

The Reds head into Monday night's Merseyside derby clash with Everton 10th in the Premier League and without a victory in the league since the turn of the year.

A win over their rivals on Monday would lift Liverpool above Chelsea into ninth and reduce the gap between themselves and Newcastle in fourth to nine points. However, Everton head to Anfield high on confidence after their 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool have scored just two goals in their last five games across all competitions, adding to their worries.

Klopp is now in his eighth season in charge - winning a host of major trophies during that time - but has hit back at suggestions he's starting to grow weary of the role.

"I will not and I cannot go," said Klopp, who signed a contract extension last year until 2026. "I am responsible, too much responsibility, and I want it and I want to sort it. I am 100% committed."

Klopp's previous tenures at Mainz and Dortmund lasted seven years each before results started to dip and the German took employment elsewhere.

But the 55-year-old doesn't have any desire to find a new club, nor is he suffering from any sort of fatigue from the pressures of managing a club like Liverpool.

"I'm experienced enough to know you can get through this because of two things: when I left Mainz it was a career step as well. When I left [Borussia] Dortmund I was really exhausted in that moment and I thought it was time to do something else," Klopp added.

"I am neither/nor in this moment. I am completely here but I understand when people say 'oh seven years there, seven years there', but that has nothing to do with it. The situation is difficult for other reasons but this is not one of them."

Following their 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Wolves last week, Klopp gave his players a couple of days off before clearing the air in a team meeting.

Everton will be keeping their eyes on any potential weaknesses within the Reds' ranks on Monday, while supporters at Anfield will accept nothing less than a victory against the closest neighbours. Klopp must now hope his approach with the players pays dividends.

"I hope it was the right things. I think in situations like this you have to be 100% clear, not hiding behind anything, critical, but respectful as well," said Klopp. "But it's clear we don't go for excuses. That's normal, we never did, we never will do.

"You cannot forget it, it is just two days later it looks different, that's how it is.

"I had a lot of things to do but I had the time for a long walk on the beach, which I did not do for a long time. It was good. It settles you.

"Then back in [training] and the emotional level drops and the moment the emotions drop you can start thinking clear again."