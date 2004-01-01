Jurgen Klopp Admits Fan Exits Made Him Feel 'Alone' During First Liverpool Loss vs Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has recalled his first defeat as Liverpool manager, revealing he felt lonely as fans at Anfield left early during a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in 2015.





The backing from the club's supporters has grown year on year since the former Borussia Dortmund boss replaced Brendan Rodgers, though the memory of one game against Liverpool's opponents on Wednesday night still lingers with Klopp.





The Premier League leaders will play their first competitive home fixture in more than three months behind closed doors, and Klopp has revealed he will not feel lonely without the support of his side's fans, also referencing 2015's loss to the Eagles.





Klopp's first Liverpool defeat in 2015

Speaking as quoted by Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: "On that day I felt literally alone because so many people left the stadium and I thought it was important that night to make a statement that things had to change.





"It was not planned, it was just what I felt in this moment, and it helped us to come together closer because people discussed the influence of supporters in the stadium that night.





"They had to think about it and thought 'Okay, we are not just there for the start and for 80 minutes of the game, the team needs us for 95 or 100 minutes or however long it will go'. That was important.





Liverpool drew with Everton in their first game back

"We had to change and supporters could change as well if they wanted to help. I've never felt alone again since then, honestly, and I will not feel alone when something special will happen whenever it will happen."





The difference between the team of 2015 and its current iteration is startling. Only five players that were involved in the matchday squad that evening are still at the Merseyside club - with Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana both expected to leave this summer.





Liverpool are now European and world champions and need only five points from their remaining eight games to secure a first top flight title since 1989/90.



