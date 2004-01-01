Jurgen Klopp admits he can't see Man City dropping points in title race

Jurgen Klopp has effectively conceded defeat in the title race after his Liverpool side dropped two costly points against Tottenham on Saturday night.

Although the 1-1 draw means Liverpool have moved top of the Premier League on goal difference, level on points with Man City, their rivals have a game in hand and and the opportunity to move three points clear when they face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Spurs game was always likely to be the Reds' toughest match of the run-in and that proved to be the case at Anfield.

Liverpool had trailed through Son Heung-min's tap-in shortly after half-time but managed to haul themselves level through Luis Diaz's deflected effort with 16 minutes remaining. Despite piling on the pressure, the hosts were unable to find the crucial winner.

Speaking after the match, Klopp admitted he could not see Man City dropping points in their remaining games, which come against the Magpies, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have midweek games against Aston Villa and Southampton either side of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, before they finish the league season at home to Wolves.

When asked if he believed City would drop points, the German coach said: "I can't see it. I wish I could think differently but I can't see it.

"My problem is not whether City smash Newcastle. It's Aston Villa on Tuesday.

"We have a point more than before so that's good and it's massively better than when we were 1-0 down. That goal really counts. But it's not what we wanted, we have to deal with it and we will."

Klopp also continued his criticism of Tottenham's style of play, adding: “I'm sorry I'm the wrong person for that, I don't like this kind of football. But that's my personal problem.

“I think they're world-class, and I think they should do more for the game. I think the game against Liverpool they had 36, 38 per cent possession.

“But it's my problem. I cannot coach it. So that's why I cannot do it. So yes, world class players block all the balls, really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, they won whatever. Fine, absolutely fine. I just can't. I respect everything they do, but it's not me.”