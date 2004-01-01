Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joined the lengthy list of doubters when it comes to Barcelona's summer spending.

La Blaugrana's financial woes are well known and the club have been selling off their assets to try and balance the books, while simultaneously splashing out on expensive signings like Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski for close to €200m.

Speaking to kicker, Klopp admitted he has seen something similar at former club Borussia Dortmund but questioned how Barcelona have turned their struggles into success.

"Not for a variety of reasons," he said when asked about Barcelona's spending. "One reason is I am not a financial professional.

"The second: If I'm told I don't have any money, then I don't spend anything anymore. My credit card has also been cut up twice, luckily that was a few years ago. I'm watching this like a football fan, I don't understand.

"Barcelona have been outstanding for the past few decades that I have been watching football and I hope they pull it off.

"The only club I know that ever sold the stadium and other assets in advance was Borussia Dortmund. Aki Watzke had to come at the last second and save the whole thing, and I don't know if there is an Aki Watzke in Barcelona."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has previously hit back at critics of the club's spending, accusing them of 'distorting reality'.