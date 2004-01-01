Jurgen Klopp Admits He Looks Like 'Complete Idiot' on Sidelines

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he often embarrasses himself on the touchline during games but he doesn't know how to act any other way.

The German is well known for being particularly animated during games, and it's not hard to find examples of Klopp losing his mind in response to events on the field.

Referees don't always take too kindly to Klopp's energetic reactions, and the boss admitted in new film The Eye Of The Storm that he's not exactly the best when it comes to managing his emotions on the sidelines.

“The most obvious thing is people see me very animated constantly, grinding my teeth and pointing," he said (via Goal).

"I cannot look overnight like The Thinker, standing out there like this [mimicking the famous Rodin statue] and everybody thinks obviously something must be going on in his mind. At specific moments I still look like a complete idiot on the sidelines, I know that.

“I still have the most red cards, or certainly the most fines, as a manager in the history of the Bundesliga. Irony doesn’t help. Referees cannot really deal with that.

"I think it was my first red card as a manager, I went to the assistant referee and I said: ‘How many wrong decisions are allowed? Because if it’s 15 we have one left.’ He raised his flag, and whoosh, I was already on my way to the stands. But I can’t sit down.”

Klopp has used his high-octane style of management as inspiration for his tactics at Liverpool. His famous gegenpressing system is often seen as one of the most physically intense in the game, but Klopp believes it's actually not as hard as it looks.

"You don’t have to be fitter to play for Liverpool," the boss added. "You just have to be fit and to fit our plan.

Klopp believes Liverpool's tactics are not too hard | Pool/Getty Images

"Our game is not actually as intense as it looks. We do the things we do to save energy. Winning the ball back immediately is a two or three-yard sprint. If you don’t win the ball there, ten players have to run 50 or 60 yards to win the ball, it’s much more exhausting.

“Even when we are attacking we need to have players who are ready to defend. Because the only time in life when you can feel free is when you have protection.”

