Jurgen Klopp admits he was wrong about Liverpool midfielder search

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

The German tactician has long insisted that the Reds have enough numbers in midfield despite their woeful injury record and would not be dipping their toes into the market for reinforcements.

90min revealed on Friday that Liverpool have been scouring the market behind the scenes for a new midfielder, with Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves among those under consideration.

And after a dismal start to the new season - which most recently saw a midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott given the runaround in a loss at Manchester United - Klopp has publicly gone back on his previous sentiment.

When asked if he wanted another player in before Thursday's deadline, Klopp replied: "That [situation] changed of course.

"I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong.

"That’s the situation. There is really nothing more to say about it. We are looking for it, and if it is the right player we need him and if it is not the right player we don’t need him."

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Lucas Paqueta's potential move to West Ham, Chelsea's plans to sign Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Arsen Zakharyan and the latest from Old Trafford. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

He continued: "I don’t know [if it will happen before Thursday], we will see. It needs to be the right player, but we are working, and we will see if something will happen or not. As you can imagine, we are actually working constantly on these kind of things, and there are reasons why it is sometimes not happening – sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player – but then the situation changes.

"One thing stays important, and it’s that it needs to be the right player. If we do something it’ll be that we are 100 per cent convinced about it, and if we are not convinced, then we don’t do it."

Related