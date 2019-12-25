Jurgen Klopp Admits He's Unsure What Position Takumi Minamino Will Play in at Liverpool

​Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is yet to decide the position new signing Takumi Minamino will feature in, with the Japanese ace set to join after the turn of the year, but insisted he has multiple qualities that will benefit the side long-term.

Liverpool activated the Red Bull Salzburg forward's release clause of just £7.25m to secure their first signing of the winter window, but already speculation has taken place over where Minamino will fit in.

Minamino will not be officially registered as a ​Liverpool player until the window opens on 1 January, by which time the Reds will have already played Leicester City and Wolves in the ​Premier League.

Sheffield United at home will be Minamino's first possible chance at a debut, but with almost no training with the club it is more likely that he will feature against Everton in the FA Cup after that.

Dislodging the potent front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be his first port of call, although Klopp has previously suggested the 24-year-old ​could play in midfield. Nevertheless, the German tactician revealed he is still not sure how to deploy his new signing yet, in the short-term at least.

Speaking at his press conference as quoted by the Mirror , Klopp said: "How can we put him in, in the short-term?

"Long-term, there is no doubt that he will help us, that's clear. I'm looking forward to working with him, but between now and Takumi's first real day at Melwood there's still three games so I have a little bit of time to think about where he will fit in.

Klopp also revealed he has no concerns over his new signing slotting seamlessly into his side, with the cut-price acquisition boasting all the traits to his game that Liverpool are already very familiar with.

He added: "All the things we know about Takumi, so many things fit very well to us. His football skills first and foremost obviously, his decision-making in tight areas, his speed, his desire to win the ball back."



