Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could make signings to compete with rivals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted the club could re-enter the transfer market as they look to compete with their big-spending rivals.

The Reds have made one major signing so far, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate arriving from RB Leipzig way back in May. Meanwhile, wantaway centre-midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was allowed to leave the club on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the end of June, and has since joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Gini Wijnaldum has joined PSG | STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/Getty Images

While Liverpool are yet to strengthen in other areas with just over three weeks of the transfer window remaining, rivals Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea have all spent big or are on the verge of doing so.

United have made two world-class additions in the form of winger Jadon Sancho and centre-back Raphael Varane, City have spent a Premier League-record £100m on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, and Chelsea are set to smash their own transfer record to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Athletic Club, Klopp claimed he is 'very happy' with his squad, but also admitted that Liverpool may need to react to their rivals' spending.

"I am very happy with the squad, but it doesn't mean we don't look at the market. If nothing happens I am more than happy. You can't sign counter-pressing, the atmosphere, our anthem," he said, as quoted by The Athletic's James Pearce. "There are different approaches out there but we have no influence on that. There might still be something happening before the end of the transfer window.

"We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that."

Klopp also heaped praise on Elliott - who impressed against Athletic Club - and suggested he could be the man to replace Wijnaldum centrally. He added: "Harvey can play different positions. In pre-season we wanted to see him in a deeper role.

Harvey Elliott impressed against Athletic Club | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"He's made a big step in the pre-season. If he stays fit then the football world can be really excited about that. I really liked his performance and attitude in pre-season."

One negative to come from the game was Andy Robertson hobbling off with a nasty looking ankle injury. The extent of the problem is not yet known, but the Scotland international will undergo a scan on Monday.