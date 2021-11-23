Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool defended 'hectically' in Porto win

Jurgen Klopp has said that his Liverpool side were not as calm at the back as they could have been in their 2-0 win over Porto, but put this down to rotation and praised his side's desire to win.

The Reds secured top spot in Group B on matchday four while Porto travelled to Anfield knowing a win would boost their chances of also reaching the knockout stages.

The away side dominated the first half and were unlucky not to take the lead, with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah eventually grabbing Liverpool's goals after the break to secure the three points.

Speaking with BT Sport post-game, Klopp admitted his makeshift backline of Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas could have defended better, but was pleased with the efforts the team put in as a whole.

"It was good, we could have done better. We could have been more calm in the first half especially, in goal scoring situations we were a bit hectic, which is not unusual when you put a team together which has not played together all the time," he said.

"But you could also see the desire from the boys to win the game. I think some people might have thought we'd play what some may say an easy game or something but we weren't here for that. Anfield was sold out, we wanted to go. We scored two exceptional goals, especially Thiago's - wow!"

19-year-old Tyler Morton made his first start for Liverpool in midfield after featuring in brief cameos already this season, and Klopp was impressed with how he dealt with the occasion.

"If you are in our squad, you are a good football player. That's how it is. I've been in the business long enough where I would not throw a player in the game if I think he's not ready for it," Klopp added.

"For example, Neco we know can play at this level, but with Tyler, the world might have been surprised but he did exceptionally well. He's a good player and I'm pleased he could put a performance like this in."