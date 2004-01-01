Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'deserved' Leicester defeat

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool "deserved" to lose 1-0 against Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes went into the game with a long list of defensive absentees and were forced to field Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey at centre-back. They also had played just two days earlier, falling to a 6-3 defeat away at Manchester City.

Despite this, they rallied to secure a famous three points against Liverpool. The Reds spurned a host of chances during the 90 minutes with Mohamed Salah missing a penalty and Sadio Mane also spurning a golden opportunity after the break.

However, speaking after the game, Klopp offered no excuses for the disappointing result.

"Yeah definitely," Klopp told Amazon Prime, when asked whether Leicester deserved to win the game.

"That was a very strange game, we were just not good enough. We missed a penalty, we had enough chances. We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved.

"Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is sometimes."

He added: "I think we started okay. Then we lost rhythm and didn't really get it back, then they score and we are under pressure. Now we force it.

"There's nothing else to say. With the circumstances especially, Leicester played two days ago, they deserve it absolutely."

Ademola Lookman's second-half strike, coming at the end of a fluid Leicester counter attack, was the only thing that separated the teams and Klopp revealed his belief that there was an inevitability to the goal.

"You could see it coming," he began. "They had one shot on target, so it's not like they had lots of chances.

"We should have defended better, no doubt about that. But why we didn't do that today is really difficult to explain in the moment."