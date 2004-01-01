Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool missed out on midfielder signing

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool attempted to sign a midfielder earlier this transfer window, but he opted to sign for another club.

The German coach has confirmed that the Reds are looking to bring in a new midfielder prior to Thursday's deadline.

Liverpool's main midfield target this summer was Aurelien Tchouameni, who has since joined Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to €90m.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle, Klopp alluded to this failed deal.

"We were going for midfielder but that midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen," he said.

"Some players are not available now but for us really interesting. That's how it is - so we can make that decision."

Klopp also insisted that he would prefer Liverpool to take more risks in the transfer market, but ultimately this decision is not down to him.

"Let me say it like this, from time to time, I would like to risk a bit more [in the market] but I don't decide that. We have a great team and we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season," he said.

"I am not careful [with how much Liverpool spend], we get told what is possible and what isn't. That's it. In this range we try to work it. There's no criticism, we became champions in a season when we didn't sign anyone. We have an existing team as well. All the players we have here we want to be here."