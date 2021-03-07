Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool slump is one of his lowest spells as manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is going through one of the lowest points of his career after watching his side fall 1-0 to Fulham on Sunday.

The loss was Liverpool's sixth consecutive defeat at Anfield - a run which immediately followed the famous 68-game unbeaten streak - and it was the team's eighth loss in their last 12 Premier League games.

Liverpool have slumped to eighth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, and that gap could grow to seven points if Thomas Tuchel's Blues secure a victory over Everton on Monday.

When asked whether this one of his toughest spells of his career, Klopp told BBC's Match of the Day: “I would wish to say no, but yes it is. That’s not a problem. I don’t always have to have the best times. This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well, but we will fight through.”

This loss was the most surprising of Liverpool's recent slump. Scott Parker's Fulham side are in the relegation zone and should have been easy pickings on paper, and Klopp insisted that his need to rotate the team ended up robbing them of any fluidity.

"I had a few interviews and tried to explain it," he said (via the club's official website). "We had to make some changes and wanted to make some more, and it is then clear that it takes a little bit of time to adapt - especially when you know that Fulham is in a really good moment and is anyway a good football-playing side. So that was clear.

"We started OK with our direction, especially when we sent Mo [Salah] in behind. We had our moments, didn’t use them, they had their moments when they played behind our last line, of course, but we didn’t concede a goal [then]. We conceded a goal in the moment when obviously we didn’t expect it and it was only a few minutes before half-time.

"But we got then more and more used to each other and played some good stuff, created chances, had chances, didn’t score. Then the longer the game goes, obviously in our situation it’s not that you get stronger and stronger and stronger. It gets a little bit lesser again and that’s why we lost."

"It wasn’t good enough from the standards we’ve set."



Klopp now faces a race against time to turn things around, with the Reds' chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League slowly fading away, but the boss insisted he is not thinking that far ahead just yet.

"You can imagine that is really not my concern in the moment," he added. "I understand that you have to ask that but I cannot think about that. We have to win football games, we have to win one football game, that would be helpful already and then we will see [with] the rest."

