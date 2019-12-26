Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Have a Hard Time Finding Big-Money Signings Next Summer

​Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed the Reds may turn to players from their youth setup when they begin strengthening the squad next summer.

The Merseysiders have spent a total of £15m across the last two transfer windows following their Champions League success in June. That money was used in deals for Takumi Minamino, Sepp van der Berg and Harvey Elliott, while they also signed goalkeeper Adrian on a free from West Ham.

Despite their relative inactivity, the ​Reds are charging towards a maiden ​Premier League title after blitzing through the opening 24 rounds of action, Klopp's men picking up a record 70 points from their fixtures thus far.





At a press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with ​Southampton at Anfield, the German was asked whether the club are interested in making any big-money buys. He replied (as quoted by the ​Daily Mail) : "It's n ot easy, but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly.





"We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is. We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad. Who can make the next step? Who is ready for doing that? Who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?

"Like [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] and Naby [Keita] - some little injuries here and there cost them a little bit of rhythm, but we all know about the quality of them. Curtis [Jones] came on in the last game, looked pretty promising.





"These are talks we have, where we try to estimate the future. We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, that these boys can make next steps. As long as you can make the next step, you are in the right place.





"A squad like this, to improve it easily would be really strange. It would have to be 100% the right player, or we do it internally, or we do it internally and externally. All possible."

