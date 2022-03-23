Jurgen Klopp admits Luis Diaz's Liverpool impact 'not far away from a miracle'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed January signing Luis Diaz for his immediate impact at Anfield, admitting it's as close to a miracle as you're likely to find.

Signed from Porto for an initial £37m on deadline day, Diaz has managed two goals in his first 12 appearances for Liverpool, but his performances have transcended statistics and many have tipped Klopp's men to go on and win the title because of his impact.

"You don’t expect miracles immediately from these kind of players," the boss told Sky Sports. "But he is not far away from doing exactly that. Long may it continue."

Klopp continued: "There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game.

"With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately. That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.

"He was in a really good moment with Porto, playing good for Colombia, and so he came here full of confidence. But what we tried to make sure is that he does not lose that because of the playbook as we tell him that he has to do this and he has to do that. We want him to be natural."

Klopp went on to confess that the Liverpool scouts were raving about Diaz from the moment they first watched the Colombian.

"It was clear from the first moment that we saw him that he would be a player who could play immediately, on a specific level, if he could deal mentally with it," said Klopp. "Because I cannot take the pressure he feels completely off him if he feels it."

Finally, Klopp acknowledged that Diaz is still adjusting to life in England, with a language barrier still a major issue, but revealed his excitement at just how good the winger could be when he settles.

He added: "That is always completely different from player to player but with Luis, for obvious reasons, there is a language issue with me. I do not speak Spanish and he does not speak English. He is learning. I am not learning so we will have to wait until his English gets better.

"Until then, we have a lot of people here who are in constant talks with him. It will take time. He is at a new club and he is thinking about what people expect. But he is obviously pretty natural here. That is why he plays the way that he plays."