Jurgen Klopp admits Napoli performance was 'step in right direction' for Fabinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged the impressive performance of midfielder Fabinho in the midweek victory over Napoli.

The Brazilian has struggled horrendously this season, attracting plenty of criticism from fans and rivals alike as Liverpool continue to underwhelm domestically.

Nevertheless, Klopp has persisted with Fabinho, handing him 19 outings in all competitions, and he produced his best performance to date on Tuesday as the Reds handed a rampant Napoli side their first defeat of the campaign.

“It’s good, it’s absolutely good,” Klopp told a press conference when asked about Fabinho's performance. “The game was a clear sign of Fabinho how we know him.

“It was a good game. We defended, in all positions, on a different level to the week before. Yes, it was good. It felt good, for him it was very important to realise that was possible as well, and that was a good start in the right direction.”

Alongside Fabinho, Klopp was also full of praise for Darwin Nunez. The summer signing had his own slow start to the season but has put in a string of impressive performances for Liverpool in recent weeks, and Klopp wants to see more.

"Yeah, big steps, big steps. And still space for improvement because the boy's an incredible package," he said. "You could see immediately he is a real threat in the finishing area. Involved in a lot of things.

"You then realise a few big chances he missed, imagine he would have scored from them as well. He's involved in pretty much everything. He's always an option to pass to or cross the ball to.

"He came on, didn't play extremely long but involved in both goals. It's good, it's big steps."