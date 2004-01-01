Jurgen Klopp admits Premier League is 'strongest league' in the world

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded the strength of the Premier League after watching his side's record-breaking unbeaten run fail to give them a lead at the top of the table.

The Reds set a club-record run of 25 league matches without defeat, which was ended at the hands of West Ham before the international break, but despite that outrageous form, they find themselves in a battle for fourth place and could give up that spot to Arsenal if they lose when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Klopp could do nothing but laugh when reminded of that, with the boss insisting that his side's current situation is perfect evidence of just how strong the Premier League really is.

“The Premier League is the toughest in world football," he said in his latest press conference. “This league is unbelievable. Very exciting, absolutely - I can see that even though I am but yes, of course, it increases the pressure as well.

"Yeah, you have to break records to win things. When I was in Germany people spoke about the best league in the world - some people thought it may be Germany. No, it's not.

“It could be Spain; maybe there were times it was Italy but for a few years now for sure it is the Premier League.

"There is no doubt about that. It is not a competition to see which is the strongest league, it is just how it is; the amount of world class players in this league is absolutely incredible.”

Losing to Arsenal on Saturday would obviously come as a huge blow, but Klopp urged his Liverpool players to show a reaction and fix what went wrong against West Ham.

“I'm not into record-chasing but if it happens it is always a good sign - but we have set different records in the past and then things went the other way," he said.

“Completely independent of the West Ham result, even after 25 games unbeaten we always knew we had to work on things, like keeping the ball better, pressing better, decisive challenges... we have to improve in that area.

“But each defeat is good after you get over it. A defeat is important information, and you always want to see, and you always have to show, a reaction to different things. That is what we try to show.”