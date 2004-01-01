Jurgen Klopp admits 'something not 100% right' with Mohamed Salah injury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of the injury Mohamed Salah sustained during their 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

Salah wasted a few opportunities before scoring his 20th Premier League of the season, netting the Reds' second after Luis Diaz had opened the scoring with a header - being clattered in gruesome fashion by Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the process.

The Egypt international needed medical attention in the 63rd minute and was soon substituted for Diogo Jota as Liverpool saw out the straightforward win.

After the game, Klopp told BT Sport of Salah's fitness: “We will see.

“He thinks it’s not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100% right.

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched. We have to see.”

Klopp later added: "He got blocked before the penalty, when he shot the ball he overstretched his foot slightly. He felt it then a little bit higher, but he's not concerned. I'm not sure what that means exactly.

"Obviously we all know that Mo is not injured that often, and I hope it stays like this. He thinks it will be fine but we will see. You could see he couldn't walk properly, so we need further assessment for sure.

"We'd have taken him off whatever the result. We have options. Bobby [Firmino] didn't even play today. I saw [the injury] immediately, then it went quite quickly, penalty, bam bam. Then after that you see him going down. I'm not sure that happened before with Mo, to be honest."

