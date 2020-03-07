Jurgen Klopp Admits to Poor Reaction to Bournemouth Goal & Lambasts 'Hiding' VAR Officials

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he reacted badly to Bournemouth's opening goal and 'wouldn't do it again', but the German boss also blasted the lack of intervention from VAR during his side's 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries took a shock lead inside the opening ten minutes, when Callum Wilson rounded off a counter attack by tapping the ball into an empty net, but Klopp was incensed by a possible push on Joe Gomez which went unpunished in the buildup.

Liverpool soon overturned the deficit through efforts from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, and following the Senegalese star's winning goal, Klopp celebrated by angrily fist-pumping in the direction of assistant referee Stuart Burt as he walked past the technical area.





But the Reds coach regretted his exaggerated celebrations which he aimed at the officials, claiming he 'wouldn't do it' now, but he criticised VAR for 'hiding behind the phrase "not clear and obvious'", as reported by ​David Maddock .

"I did it. Now I wouldn't do it. But how is that possible that someone looks at it and doesn't do anything about it.

"VAR hides behind the phrase, not clear and obvious. It makes no sense."

Gomez appeared to be clearly shoved in the back by Wilson before the England striker broke the deadlock, but VAR deemed the incident not to be clear nor obvious enough to disallow the visitors' shock goal.

​Liverpool recovered well to overcome the early obstacle, but they struggled to put the game to bed as the minutes ticked by, and they rode their luck at times on their way to the three points.

Victory for the Reds has seen them open up a mammoth 25-point lead over nearest rivals ​Manchester City, although the current Premier League champions do hold two games in hand.

Klopp will be hoping for better officiating when his side hosts Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Anfield.