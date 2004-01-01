Jurgen Klopp admits turning down Bayern Munich multiple times

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has turned down a number of approaches from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to remain at Liverpool.

Klopp will lead his side out at Wembley on Saturday as the Reds face Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Merseysiders still have a slim chance of completing an unprecedented quadruple, while a cup treble is still very much on with a Champions League final against Real Madrid to come on 28 May.

Reaching the climax of every possible competition and pushing Man City all the way in the title race is the product of seven years of hard work at the Anfield helm for Klopp - but things could have been much different.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the FA Cup showpiece at Wembley, Klopp revealed he had rejected Bayern's advances on more than one occasion, and he suggested that heading back to Germany might have been the easier option.

“Which club should I go to to have a different situation? Tell me,” said Klopp. “The only thing I could do is ask Pep [Guardiola] if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at City. Is that the idea? That wouldn't work, I don't want to do it.

“I could have gone to Bayern a few times. I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say – a good chance at least. I didn't do it. I had a contract here and I never did it."

He continued: "The world is not full of winners. The world is full of triers, hopefully. I try and sometimes I win together with some other people. I am happy with that.”

Bayern are believed to have enquired about Klopp's availability every time they have changed manager since the former Dortmund boss has been at Liverpool.

It is fairly certain they are going to have to wait a good while longer after Klopp signed a contract extension in April, keeping him at the club until 2026.