Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold in his press conference ahead of their clash with Brighton, claiming he sees him 'differently' to others following doubts over his qualities.

Alexander-Arnold made headlines throughout the international break for his absence from the England squad once again, with Gareth Southgate preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in his position.

The 23-year-old has featured just once for the Three Lions in 2022 and has never been able to establish himself as the first choice right-back under Southgate, featuring just once at the 2018 World Cup and pulling out of the 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2020 due to injury.

He was cut from England's squad ahead of their final game before the World Cup against Germany and sees his place at in Qatar in doubt as a result, with many citing his defensive capabilities as the reason for his continued absence under Southgate.

But, speaking to media ahead of Saturday's return to Premier League action, Klopp was full of praise for Alexander-Arnold: "I see Trent differently, that's clear."

"People talk about him not being a good defender, that's not true, he is a good defender, he doesn't always defend good, that's true," he admitted, but added: "He's 23. We're working on it."

Discussing Southgate's decision ahead of the World Cup, the German coach explained he would take the 23-year-old: "Whatever team I would have at the moment, I would pick Trent. He is exceptional."

He acknowledged, though, that it is 'Gareth's decision' and opened up on how Alexander-Arnold was responding to the situation.

"Trent came back not in a party mood but he accepts the manager's decision because he is extremely bright," he said.

"The manager decides and more often than not here it is the case he is picked. It's clear, he's a world-class player."