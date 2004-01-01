Jurgen Klopp becomes second manager in English football history to complete trophy set with one team

Jurgen Klopp became just the second manager to complete a set of four trophies on offer with the same English club after Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

A goalless draw went to penalties where Kostas Tsimikas struck the winner after Mason Mount saw his effort saved by Alisson.

It means the quadruple is still on for Liverpool, even though they require Manchester City to slip up in the Premier League, but it also saw Klopp match a feat only previously achieved by Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Klopp and Ferguson are now the only two managers to have won the FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League and the Champions League with the same English side - those being Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

The German has also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield and is looking to become the 21st manager to claim multiple Champions Leagues/European Cups when Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris later this month.

Klopp became the first German manager to win the FA Cup and also ended Liverpool's 16-year drought in the competition.

The Reds have now regained their place as England's most successful team following this latest triumph, moving onto 67 honours over the course of their history. Man Utd rank in second with 66