Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool 'should have won' against Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed that he believes his side should have been victorious in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Reds are now winless from their first three games of the new season after they were completely overwhelmed by a resurgent United for the majority of Monday's game, in which Mohamed Salah's late strike was not enough to combat earlier goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool did have their chances to level things up, however, and after the game, Klopp was adamant that the Reds should have come out on top but blasted his side for failing to match United's early intensity.

"They were really aggressive in the beginning, it was absolutely clear what would happen," he told Sky Sports. "Reality shows if we are really ready, and in the beginning they were more aggressive than us, they hit the post and it was a hectic game.

"Then they scored the goal, and we took over, and played the game we wanted to play, more or less.

"We were unlucky with situations, especially around set-pieces. I don't know how one ball didn't go in, in a game like this against an opponent like United it would be very helpful if we could score in that moment and go in 1-1 at half-time.

"Conceding the second one doesn't help, and then we score ours and then it's a hectic game with a lot of interruptions - and not the result we wanted.

"Maybe they were [sharper], that's not right of course but when we calmed down we were there. We had an extreme number of shots for an away game at United, we should use more of these moments if we do that.

"Even with our situation, but playing a little bit better, if we were a little more convinced about what we do we should've won this game. I know it sounds ridiculous, but that's how I see it."

He added: "I saw a good performance. If we score the equaliser at any time it is not the biggest surprise. We could have won the game tonight if we had played slightly better."

