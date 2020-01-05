Jurgen Klopp Blocks Loan Move Away for Curtis Jones After Stunning FA Cup Performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has informed teenage midfielder Curtis Jones that he will not be leaving the club on loan in January.

Jones took centre stage during his side's 1-0 win over rivals Everton in the FA Cup. With 19 minutes remaining, he curled an outstanding effort over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.





He made his Premier League debut for the Reds at the start of December, coming on as a substitute during their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

What a crazy day, WOW勞! Unbelievable feeling scoring my first goal for @LFC but most importantly a great team performance. On to the next.... pic.twitter.com/kUQAaoxsqq — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 5, 2020

​Football Insider are now reporting that ​Liverpool manager Klopp has told the 18-year-old that he will not be leaving the club on loan during the winter window, while he has also made it clear to interested clubs that Jones will be staying at Anfield for the rest of the campaign.

The report notes that Jones was set for a move away in the second half of the season to get senior match experience under his belt, with numerous clubs from across Europe keen on him. Most recently, Stoke ​had shown an interest in the player, with the Potters enquiring about the possibility of taking him and attacker Rhian Brewster on loan.

However, Klopp had been 'leaning' towards stopping the player from leaving on loan in 'the week or two' leading up to the impressive win over ​the Toffees. Jones' performance in that match helped convince the 52-year-old that he could be a valuable squad member over the coming months.

After the Merseyside derby win, Klopp ​heaped praise on Jones, while he also revealed his excitement at soon being able to utilise the youngster in his senior squad.

"Let me speak about Curtis – an unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, can’t wait to play in the first team. Good, rightly so," he said.

"He is in a very good way. I’ve known him three-and-a-half years, he made big steps, will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100%. Great.

"That he scores that goal, I’m not surprised. That he scores this kind of goal, I’m not surprised. He is for these situations and still a lot to learn and improve. But sometimes we forget it as well in training, he is 18. Unbelievable."