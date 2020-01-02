Jurgen Klopp Breaks Pep Guardiola Record With Latest Premier League Manager of the Month

​ Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has become the first Premier League coach to win five Manager of the Month awards in the same season after scooping the prize for January 2020.





Klopp had already won in August, September, November and December this season, with Chelsea’s Frank Lampard the only other Premier League boss to win in 2019/20.

5️⃣ wins in January to continue Liverpool's unbeaten run



 Jurgen Klopp is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/NAQuMup4Mg — Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2020

Klopp’s fifth Manager of the Month gong of this campaign alone breaks Pep Guardiola’s record of four in the same season, achieved during 2017/18 when his Manchester City team reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 points.

It is Klopp’s eighth Manager of the Month award overall since he arrived in the Premier League in 2015, which moves him ahead of Guardiola and Rafa Benitez on the all-time list and now into joint fourth place alongside Harry Redknapp and Martin O’Neill.

Only David Moyes (10), Arsene Wenger (15) and Sir Alex Ferguson (27) have ever won more.

Klopp secured his January gong by overseeing five more Liverpool wins, giving the table topping Reds a 100% record for the month and further cementing their grip on first place.

January started with a win against Sheffield United at Anfield, which was remarkably only the Blades’ second away defeat in the Premier League all season.

Next came a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in a game that could have been problematic for Liverpool given Jose Mourinho’s reputation in such fixtures.

Klopp’s team followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, who had earlier been the only opponent to take any points off them in the Premier League so far this season.

Further victories over Wolves and West Ham followed to round off a perfect few weeks.

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League after continuing their winning form into February last weekend. It is the biggest lead that any club has ever had in the history of top flight English football.

