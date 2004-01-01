Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool to go 'back to basics' defensively

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to go 'back to basics' defensively having leaked a surprising amount of goals at the start of the season.

The Reds have looked a lot less convincing defensively at the start of the current campaign, having seemed near impenetrable in previous years, and were ran ragged by Brighton on Saturday as they conceded three in an entertaining draw.

That result means that Liverpool now sit in ninth place in the Premier League - a whopping 11 points adrift of pace-setters Arsenal.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers, Klopp admitted that he is not happy with the club's recent defensive record.

"We're conceding a lot of similar goals," he said. "When the timing in our defending is not perfect, we're a bit open.

"The gap is open for a short moment and Brighton used it quite often, passed through the lines where they could turn. We need to be more compact.

"We have that in our mind. We know that. We said last week defending is an art and it worked well for a long time and when it doesn't work you realise how much you have to go back to basics.

"We need to defend consistently better. We need to attack consistently better."

Klopp also took the time to discuss what he expects from the clash with the Gers: "They will be dangerous in any situation, even without our players being low in confidence. Low confidence happens to everyone, even Ronaldo and Messi.

"When you prepare for a game you prepare for a game independent of the situation. Rangers have done well in general but results in Champions League haven't gone the way they wanted so we expect a fight.

"A good football team. well-coached. An exceptional European season last season and a big achievement to qualify for the Champions League. I saw the Hearts game and they're a really good football team so that's what we have to prepare for. We expect a proper fight, a real fight."