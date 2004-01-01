Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool fans to not judge Darwin Nunez too 'early'

Jurgen Klopp has called on fans to be patient with forward Darwin Nunez following his mega money move from Benfica this summer.

Nunez was criticised by some for his first performances in a Reds jersey, struggling in Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United and win over Crystal Palace. The forward has, however, bounced back from those games scoring a wonderful quadruple in the friendly victory over RB Leipzig.

Speaking about the new signing to the club's official website, Klopp insisted that it will take a while for the forward to fully grow into his new surroundings.

"He has fitted very well in. It’s a new club, everything is new. Liverpool is a big club, everything went pretty quick for Darwin in the last few years – his journey is an exciting one and he will make big steps with us, definitely," he said.

"But it’s a hard pre-season. In the pre-season players should not play like they usually play because we train really hard, it would be kind of a bad sign that we are not working hard enough if players have the freshest legs ever in the training games. But in the same moment when you are a new player you get judged every day, everybody speaks about you.

"Everything is so hectic – I’m not sure if it is my age or whatever, it’s just too hectic for me. I always think, ‘Why are we judging people constantly that early?’ Not only footballers, in general.

"So, everything will be good. It will take time like it always takes time but it’s fine. I don’t think we know already the way it can go for him because it’s so fresh and he wants to really enjoy every day, but we have a lot of work to do and he has some work to do as well. So, all good."