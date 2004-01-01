Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool to capitalise on women's team's promotion to WSL

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool to capitalise on their promotion to the WSL after the Reds sealed a return to the top flight at the second time of asking on Sunday.

Liverpool secured the Championship title with a 4-2 win over Bristol City, capping a terrific season that has seen them go unbeaten in the league since their defeat to London City Lionesses on the opening day of the campaign.

The club had come in for criticism from former players and the wider footballing community for their treatment of the women's team after they dropped out of the WSL in 2020 following a period of under investment.

"Congratulations! I sent messages yesterday, I was really happy, following the results all the time," Klopp said. "I'm really happy for the girls and for Matt [Beard]. I met a lot of the girls in the last two or three months. It's really nice, a wonderful team.

"Liverpool in the last years was not famous for dealing with the women’s football (team) outstandingly well, they didn’t go down for no reason, but now they are back and we have to make sure we use the situation."

Liverpool had been a force to be reckoned with during the early years of the WSL, ending Arsenal's decade of dominance as they scooped successive league titles in 2013 and 2014 under Matt Beard.

However, the club gradually stagnated while others around them upped their investment, and were relegated by virtue of points-per-game during the Covid-19 curtailed 2019/20 season.

With just one promotion spot, the Championship is no easy division to get out of. Liverpool finished third in their first season in the second tier, before Beard was re-appointed as manager in the summer of 2021, and has overseen the Reds' promotion charge.

Victory over Bristol left Liverpool 14 points clear over the Vixens, having won 15 and drawn 4 of their 20 league matches this term.

It will be interesting to see the impact that Liverpool have in the WSL next season. Manchester United finished fourth during their first season in the WSL after strolling to the Championship title, but recently promoted Aston Villa and Leicester have both been embroiled in relegation battles during their debut seasons in the top flight.