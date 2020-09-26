Jurgen Klopp Calls Out Roy Keane Following Liverpool Win Over Arsenal

Yes, that's right, the battle we've all been waiting for has finally commenced: Roy Keane vs. Jurgen Klopp.

Mano a mano.

No, sadly not in a boxing ring or the octagon however - yet - just over a live video call on Sky Sports...but still, it was box office nonetheless.

?️ "Did Mr Keane say it was a sloppy performance? Maybe he is speaking about another game..." ?



Jurgen Klopp v Roy Keane ? pic.twitter.com/MIw47L6N0o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Following Liverpool's comfortable 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield, Klopp hit out at Keane calling his side's performance 'sloppy' because the Reds had 'given up one or two opportunities' during the game:

"Did he say that this was a sloppy performance tonight? I just, I want to hear it because I'm not sure if I heard it right, maybe he spoke about another game. It cannot be this game.

"Sorry, but that is an incredible description of this game, that was absolutely exceptional, nothing was sloppy - absolutely nothing. It was, from the first second, dominant against a team in form - 100% in form."

Klopp's rather impassioned rebuttal of Keane's comments prompted the Man Utd legend to, rather uncharacteristically, clarify his comments and state that he'd suggested that there were 'moments' of sloppiness from Liverpool, but overall he has been full of praise for the club recently.

Look at the burning joy deep inside of Roy Keane at knowing he can still on some level, even now, get under the skin of the Liverpool manager. Love football. pic.twitter.com/wL1JFVVeXV — Ben Haines (@benhainess) September 28, 2020

When the frantic confrontation ended, Keane was quick to lay another little dig in to the Klopp - a wee quick rabbit punch:

"Very sensitive, isn't he? Jesus, imagine if he had've lost."

It was a quick and snappy confrontation for sure, and one that we likely haven't seen the last of. Let's just hope the next time we see it it'll be in the squared circle in the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.