Jurgen Klopp calls Ralf Rangnick 'outstanding coach'

Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on incoming Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, describing him as 'an outstanding coach'.

Rangnick is expected to be appointed United boss until the end of the season imminently. After that he will move into a consultancy role with 90min understanding that Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino is top of the club's wishlist to take the job on a permanent basis.

Questions about how his compatriot would fare in the Premier League were top of the agenda during Klopp's pre-match press conference, ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Southampton on Saturday.

"Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United," the Reds boss said.

"He's obviously a really experienced manager. He most famously built two clubs from nowhere into proper threats in Germany in Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

"He did a lot of different jobs in football but his first concern was always being a coach, being an manager and that is what his best skill is.

"United will be organised on the pitch. That's not good news for other teams. But like all coaches in the world we need time to train our teams and Ralf will quickly realise he has no time because they're always playing, so that makes it a bit trickier for him.

"Apart from that, he's a really good man and an outstanding coach - if it happens."

Klopp squared off against Rangnick's Hannover 96 in the 2.Bundesliga during his time in charge of Mainz in the early 2000s. Later in the press conference, the Liverpool boss recalled the senior coach ringing him up to show support.

The old sparring partners are not set to reacquaint themselves for some time in the Premier League.

Provided he is still in the dugout, Rangnick will take his United side to Anfield on 19 March next year, looking for a revenge after their rivals humiliated them 5-0 at Old Trafford last month.