Jurgen Klopp calm over future plans and insists he is committed to Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted his plans for the future remain unchanged and that may mean him seeing out his contract with the club, which runs until 2024.

Ahead of the midweek FA Cup clash with Norwich City, Klopp had been cryptic about his long-term plans, answering when quizzed about his future, "I don't know, I really don't know."

But Klopp has now admitted that he regretted saying those words as soon as they came out of his mouth, and stated in his latest press conference that he intends on seeing out his deal at Anfield - which runs for another two-and-a-half years.

"The plan is still the same," Klopp told reporters. "I realised when I gave the answer, I thought, "Oh god!" but I couldn't get it back. I was just not in the situation.

"The plan is still the same. Nothing changed really and when I decide, or if I decide to leave, maybe I get the sack in '23, who knows? "But if I decide in '24 that I will stop, it has nothing to do with the quality of the squad.

"It's not "My god, I have to manage them," or "My god, better to stop than be managing them." It's not like this, nothing to do with that.

"All the things we do are for the long term. All the things we do are for the long term. This club must be even better, especially when I am not here anymore. That’s the plan.

"That's what we are working on so it's not important how long I will stay, it's much more important how we do until then."

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Merseyside this weekend, and the Hammers are likely to field the in-form Jarrod Bowen on the right side of attack - a player Klopp and the club have previously been linked with signing.

When asked about Bowen, who has been tipped for an England call-up, Klopp didn't shy away from praising the 25-year-old, even going as far as to call him an "unbelievable" player.

"Bowen, what a player he became,” the German said when asked how much of a danger he will be. “Unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good that time.

"I don't think a lot of people expected this jump. Unbelievable player.”