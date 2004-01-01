Jurgen Klopp casts doubt on further Liverpool signings this summer

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will not make any signings this summer, unless players leave the club first.

Ibrahima Konate has been the only new arrival at Anfield this summer, joining in a £36m deal from RB Leipzig back in June. There have been a few sales, though, with Harry Wilson joining Fulham, Taiwo Awoniyi moving to Union Berlin and Marko Grujic going out on loan to Porto.

Klopp will be hoping for less injuries this season | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Most notably, Georginio Wijnaldum has moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after Liverpool failed to agree a new deal with the ever-present midfielder. The Reds have been linked with several replacements for Wijnaldum - most notably Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches - but no deals have been struck yet.

This does not seem likely to change unless players are sold first either, as Klopp explained during an interview with TV2 .

“It is summer and the transfer window is open, so everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens,” the German said.

“Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new full back? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there. In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

“In the attack, we have Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. I’ve definitely forgotten someone...if you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

If Liverpool do decide to move players on, Xherdan Shaqiri - who barely featured last season - may be at risk, as could Divock Origi.