Jurgen Klopp cautiously optimistic Fabinho will be fit for Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that defensive midfielder Fabinho will be available to him for the Champions League final later this month.

Fabinho was forced off after just 30 minutes of Liverpool's crucial Premier League win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the Reds' domestic campaign when scans revealed he had strained his hamstring, including Saturday's FA Cup final.

It had been suggested that the Brazilian faced a race against time to be fit for the Champions League showpiece against Real Madrid on 28 May, but his manager is cautiously optimistic that the midfielder will be fit in time.

When asked about Fabinho's chances of featuring during a press conference on Thursday, Klopp responded: "There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final."

Questioned on whether he felt his side would be able to cope without their most defensive-minded midfielder for the remainder of the domestic campaign, the German continued: "We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens.

"It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you (don’t). We have a few players. Hendo (Jordan Henderson) came on and played incredible (at Villa), he has played super games this season at number six so that is not a problem."

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the cup final at Wembley on Saturday before completing their Premier League campaign with clashes against Southampton and Wolves. The Reds currently trail Man City by three points at the top of the table.