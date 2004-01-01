Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for improper conduct against Man City

Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA following his sending off against Manchester City on Sunday, only hours after telling media that he had not yet heard anything about the incident.

The Reds boss received a red card in the 86th minute as Liverpool pulled off a 1-0 win at home to City over the weekend, but had assumed the FA had let the incident go as he had not yet been charged or contacted by them about it.

As tempers flared throughout the contest, Klopp was dismissed for berating officials from the sidelines in the closing stages of the game following a challenge on Mohamed Salah, which he later admitted wasn't an appropriate reaction.

It has been confirmed by the FA that the Liverpool manager has been charged with a violation of FA rule E3, citing improper behaviour in the 86th minute.

With an investigation now underway, it means Klopp will at least be present on the touchline for Liverpool's game against West Ham on Wednesday night. He has until Friday 21 October to respond to the charge and faces the risk of being banned for a later game.

"I think I will be there [on the touchline] because nothing really has happened yet. I don't think something will happen, to be honest," Klopp explained in his press conference ahead of West Ham's visit, when asked about the the consequences of the red card.