Jurgen Klopp claims broadcasters 'couldn't care less' about Liverpool's hectic schedule

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that TV rights holders 'couldn't care less' about Liverpool's hectic schedule in his latest rant about the difficulties that the top teams have to endure in England.

The Reds manager has never shied away from criticising the Premier League, EFL and broadcasters over what he perceives to be unreasonable demands placed on his squad.

In his latest jibe, the German has claimed that Liverpool will not be able to complete the quadruple this season due to the inadequate rest they have been afforded between games.

“You can’t go for four trophies, you are part of four competitions and we are thankfully good enough this year not to go out early,” he said in his pre-match press conference prior to Benfica's trip to Anfield on Wednesday.

“But the fixture list we have now, let’s get through it. The only game I am concerned about is Benfica tomorrow.

“Because of the success we had so far we play on Saturday against City [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Then we play [Manchester] United, then we play Everton [in the league]. Then, if we get through tomorrow, we have a semi final and then BT and the Premier League thought we should have Newcastle away at 12.30.”

“The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment - Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them - the TV stations couldn’t care less. It’s just not OK," he continued

“If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster who would put the one team in the semi-finals - it might be two or three English teams - on at 12.30. What? What are you doing? Why would you do that? That’s why it’s so difficult, that’s why it never happens, because nobody cares. It’s unbelievably difficult.

“We are still in three competitions and we play City, you saw how difficult that was. How could I sit here now and think about other cups? We play Benfica tomorrow and how can I sit here thinking about winning the Champions League? I don’t.

“We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long in the competition as somehow possible and then be there in the final, hopefully, or in the league to make the last decisive step.”

Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, the Reds look likely to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals this week.

An FA Cup semi-final meeting with Man City follows on Saturday, and they are also in a two-team battle for the Premier League title with the Citizens - who they currently trail by one point.