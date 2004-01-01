Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool did not try to 'humiliate' Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool did not set out to humiliate Manchester United on Tuesday night when they romped to a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The mauling came after the Reds had already thrashed their old rivals 5-0 at Old Trafford back in October, two results which highlight the incredible gulf that exists between the two teams at present.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and two from Mohamed Salah brace gave Liverpool victory on Tuesday, and while the Reds' Egyptian talisman insisted United make 'life easy' for them, Klopp expressed sympathy for their current plight.

"I am not here to humiliate opponents. We did what we had to do in the [two] games," he said.

"They played without their centre midfielders and when you are in a difficult situation like United before the game, Paul has to go off and it is not easy to play against us.

"9-0 [over two games this season], I am not interested in that is something for the supporters if they want to celebrate. I know it will not last forever, they will strike back."

The victory moved Liverpool two points clear at the top of the Premier League, although second-placed Man City are two points behind with a game in hand.

United, meanwhile, are clinging on to sixth place. They are three points behind Tottenham in the closest Champions League spot but Antonio Conte's men have played a game less.