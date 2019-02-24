Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Have 'More Natural Enemies' Than Other Clubs

​Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his team have more footballing 'enemies' than other Premier League clubs.

The Germans side are unbeaten in 2019/20 as they chase down a first-ever Premier League title. However, fierce rivals Man Utd - the only Premier League side to force the Reds to drop points this campaign - visit Anfield on Sunday.

Speaking about the old rivalry in his pre-match press conference, Klopp suggested that ​Manchester United - currently fifth in the table - are no longer the only team that can be considered as Liverpool's arch enemies on the football field.

“ ​Liverpool is obviously the natural enemy of some clubs; we have more natural enemies than other clubs have, probably because of our history and how successful the club was," he said, as quoted by ​FourFourTwo.





" When we play United it’s the most important game of the year. When we play Everton it’s the most important game of the year. Now City is becoming more and more this kind of ‘football enemy’.





“But last year, second-last matchday, we played Newcastle. I have no clue if there were any problems between Liverpool and Newcastle in the past but it felt like they not only wanted to win the game but to stop us being champions."

All eyes will be on Anfield this Sunday as Liverpool host United, as they look to maintain the huge gap at the top of the ​Premier League.

Klopp also explained how United have made life difficult for Liverpool in recent years, with Klopp winning only twice in the fixture as Reds manager in over four years.

“The games were not games you would imagine for United against Liverpool," he added. "In the past, there were good times for Manchester United and good times for Liverpool, there was usually one clear favourite but both teams tried to win it.



