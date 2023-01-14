Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds' miserable season continued at the AMEX and they have slipped to eighth in the Premier League table, dropping below the Seagulls in the standings.

With the prospect of qualifying for next season's Champions League slipping away, Klopp revealed post-match he is worried about Liverpool's regression this season as this was possibly the worst result of his career.

"Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this?" Klopp said when asked if he was concerned about the situation. "I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it.

"Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. A really tough day. It's not difficult maybe. Brighton were the better team, it was well deserved. They played really well. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up.

"That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite. I can imagine they are very happy because it was a great performance and we made it too easy in too many moments."