Jurgen Klopp claims 'nobody can compete' with Man City in the transfer market

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that 'nobody can compete' with the wealth and resources of Manchester City as he prepares his Liverpool side to face the reigning champions this weekend.

City have won four of the last five Premier League titles and are looking to lift the trophy for the third season running this time around, having added world-class striker Erling Haaland to their ranks over the summer.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second behind leaders Arsenal but are now the only unbeaten team in English professional football this season.

Meanwhile, Klopp's Liverpool have endured a turbulent start to the season, winning just two of their first nine Premier League games despite being expected to challenge City for the title once again.

Asked whether Liverpool could match City's recent development, the German manager claimed it was impossible.

“Oh, you won’t like the answer. You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that," he said.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market - no matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer."

Klopp appeared to imply that Liverpool could not compete with the wealth of the likes of City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United - all clubs funded to some extent by Gulf states.

“What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want.

“We have to look at it [and say], ‘We need that and we need that and we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect and here’s a talent,’ and that is what you have to do. And you compete with them.

“It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is. Don’t ask me that question because you always open this discussion and it’s me telling you. But you all know it, you should know. It is not possible to deal with that.”

Liverpool take on City at Anfield this Sunday, looking to jolt their season into life and avoid losing any more ground in the title race.