Jurgen Klopp clarifies stance on Germany national team job

Jurgen Klopp has opened the door to coaching Germany's national team in the future, but says he "can't step out" of his current responsibilities with Liverpool.

The Reds boss was heavily linked with the role after Joachim Low announced he will step down as Germany boss at the conclusion of Euro 2020, but moved quickly to quash the rumours and reaffirm

his desire to remain at Anfield.

Klopp has closed the door on the German national job - for the time being | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

But during an interview with Bild, Klopp claimed his decision to rule himself out of the running was because he can't leave Liverpool, rather than simply not wanting to take over as the national team coach.

“I’m sorry for SportBild, that we can’t keep it simmering a little longer," he said with a grin.

"But the important thing is: I didn’t say that I didn’t want to become a national coach, but that I cannot. That’s a huge difference.”

Klopp then pledged his allegiance to Anfield for the foreseeable future, praising the "incredible relationship" he has built with his colleagues, confessing that they "rely on each other".

Klopp has built a visible bond with his players over the years | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“There is a very clear commitment: I have an important role here at Liverpool. This is my sixth year at Liverpool, and I’ve built an incredible relationship here with people I work with on a daily basis. We rely on each other.

“Right now, in such a difficult phase, to say from my side: ìI’ll be gone then?' That will not do."

The Liverpool boss did admit that becoming Germany's national team coach "would be a great honour without question", but further added that the timing is simply not right.

“I am full of energy, even when friends text me: ‘Are you okay? You look bad!’ I’ve just gotten older and haven’t seen the sun for a year, and I don’t sleep much. That’s why I look bad. And not because we have six home defeats in a row. I want to sort this out with the boys and girls who work with me.

The Liverpool boss admitted he'd be honoured to take over as German national team coach in the future | Pool/Getty Images

“And there is no way to say: ‘Oh, national coach, that would be an interesting job.’ That would be a great honour without question, but the timing is not right. I can’t. I am very sorry if I’ve let people down with it, but I can’t just step out of my responsibilities.”

Liverpool have endured a miserable defence of their Premier League title this season, but Klopp is widely regarded as the right man to turn their poor run of form around and carry the Reds back to glory.