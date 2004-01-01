Jurgen Klopp confirms Alisson is close to Liverpool return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that goalkeeper Alisson is close to making his return from injury this summer.

The stopper suffered an abdominal injury during the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United earlier this month and has not been seen since, with the issue set to keep him out of Wednesday's clash with Red Bull Salzburg as well.

However, with the Community Shield against Manchester City coming up on Saturday, Klopp has now confirmed that Alisson stands a real chance of recovering in time for the game.

“Obviously Diogo [Jota] is not here, that’s clear, but from the boys who are injured but are here, Ali is the closest - definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to getting back I think,” Klopp said.

While Alisson, Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the only confirmed absentees for Liverpool, Klopp did admit that a lot of his players are nursing minor fitness issues and he will look to make the most of his squad depth for Wednesday's friendly.

“We have three days later [after Salzburg] our big starting game of the season so of course we will have to make changes,” Klopp said.

“I’d love to say we can use all of them but now I had only a short talk with Doc Sarah [Lindsay] and she told me, ‘He feels a little bit, he feels a little bit, he has a back (issue)’ and stuff like this.

“I will wait for messages and see who can train this afternoon properly. Then the game tomorrow, we will see.

“But how all pre-season games are, they are important for us from a physical point of view, from a tactical point of view, from a growing point of view into ourselves again. Let’s see.”