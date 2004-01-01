Jurgen Klopp Confirms Alisson Will Not Return for Midtjylland Clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed there is no change to Liverpool's injury list ahead of their trip to Midtjylland this Wednesday, and while that means there are no additional injuries it also means the likes of Alisson will not be fit for the game.

The Reds' squad has been ravished by injury early on this campaign, with key men such as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago already missing a whole host of games as the Merseysiders look to retain their Premier League crown.

Alisson remains sidelined | NEIL HALL/Getty Images

Klopp's side have already secured top spot in Group D of the Champions League, and while he confirmed none of the aforementioned players would return on Wednesday he was buoyed by the fact there were no additions to the club's casualty list.

When asked if there was any fresh team news, Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool's official website): "All the same like for the last game, so just a bigger squad obviously possible.

"We will travel with a full squad, which is really nice. Good. That's how it is nowadays. So nobody is back but still good. We are getting there.

"We will see. It's not unlikely but not decided yet," Klopp added, when asked whether or not he'd give youth a chance to impress. "The job is to get in fresh legs, very important to get quality to change as much as you have to. It's pretty much led not by me, it's by the schedule.

With Alisson not fit in time for the trip to Denmark it appears almost certain that young shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will retain his place between the sticks on Wednesday. The 22-year-old has impressed since deputising for the injured Brazilian, who is currently ruled out with a hamstring injury, usurping usual backup goalkeeper Adrian in the pecking order.

Both Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in contention to start, having made their returns to their first-team squad in Sunday's win over Wolves.

However, with Klopp confirming that none of his other injured stars would be set to make a return against Midtjylland, that does rule out the prospect of James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Xherdan Shaqiri making an appearance on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could start on Wednesday | Pool/Getty Images

All four of the aforementioned first-team players missed Sunday's Premier League clash with Nuno Espirito Santo's side and remain sidelined for the foreseeable.