Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club is in contract talks with Roberto Firmino, who has entered the final season of his current deal.

The Reds have signed Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez for a combined £130m in recent years, but Firmino has experienced a resurgence of goalscoring form so far this season.

The 31-year-old already has eight goals to his name in all competitions, putting him on course for one his best campaigns since joining Liverpool if he keeps up that pace – the former Hoffenheim front-man got 27 in all competitions during the 2017/18 season.

But Firmino is in the last season of the contract he signed in 2018. He would be eligible to start negotiating with overseas clubs from 1 January should he wish to, with the possibility of going as a free agent at the of this season should no agreement be reached with Liverpool.

“Normal conversations [are] happening as well, so we will see what happens there,” Klopp said.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 in a deal worth up to £29m, having made his name in Germany after moving to Europe from Brazil as a teenager.

He has been a regular in Brazil squads during his time at Anfield, but was a notable omission from the 26-player squad named by Selecao coach Tite for this month’s World Cup.

"It was a blow, definitely," Klopp claimed. "You couldn’t see it in training but definitely you could see, it was clear. It was a blow for me to be honest.

“I am in between, I am happy we have Bobby for more time, but I think he deserves it, I think he deserves everything in the world to be 100% honest.”