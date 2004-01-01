Jurgen Klopp confirms Fabinho will be fit for Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said with some certainty that midfielder Fabinho will be fit in time for the Champions League final at the end of May.

The Brazilian was forced off after just half an hour of Liverpool's crucial 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with scans subsequently revealing that he had strained his hamstring.

Fabinho will definitely miss the remainder of the Reds' domestic campaign, including Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. Liverpool's final two Premier League matches come against Southampton in midweek followed by Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the season.

There had been initial concern that the defensive midfielder was facing a race against time to be fit for the Champions League showpiece against Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May, but Klopp has allayed fears that Fabinho might miss the rematch of the 2018 final.

"He [Fabinho] will definitely be back for the Champions League final," the German said in a pre-Chelsea press conference on Friday.

Asked how his side would cope without their most defensive-minded midfielder for the remainder of the domestic campaign and the role others would play, the German continued: "Very important part. If these boys didn't show attitude they had in training all season [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones] then we had no chance [of doing what they did this season]."

Discussing Saturday's opponents Chelsea, Klopp added: "We didn't 'beat' Chelsea [in the Carabao Cup final]. We won the shootout. I've said a few times without luck you have no chance and luck was on our side that day. We know how good Chelsea are. Both teams will go for it.

"It's a completely different game. Chelsea is a really well-coached team, I have to say. They have an idea for all areas of the game. They are organised defensively. We have no idea how Thomas [Tuchel] will line up, there are so many options. They have a similar system to others but a different level."